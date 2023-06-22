Henderson fire crews save 6-week-old kitten stuck in block wall

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department came to the rescue of a kitten who was stuck in a block wall.

According to the fire department, crews came to the rescue of the young kitten at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Henderson FD said the tiny, six-week-old kitten was stuck in a block wall.

“With a bit of creativity and perseverance, HFD saved the kitten!” the department said on Twitter.

