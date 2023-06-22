Health District shuts down pools at Las Vegas Strip resort after violations

By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health Department has closed the swimming pools at Planet Hollywood on the Las Vegas Strip after it found issues at both of the pools at the resort, the SNHD said Wednesday.

In a statement provided to FOX5 on Thursday, the SNHD wrote that they conducted an inspection on June 12 that found water chemistry violations involving the north pool. The statement also states that officials had concerns involving lifeguards at both facilities.

“Both the north and south pools were found to have inattentive lifeguards, lack of managerial control over lifeguards, and improper rotation of lifeguards. There is also a compliance issue involving the alteration of drain covers. Both pools have been closed by SNHD. They can reopen when compliance is achieved,” the statement from SNHD read.

FOX5 reached out to Caesars Entertainment, which owns Planet Hollywood, for comment on the closure.

