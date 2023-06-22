Gov. Lombardo signs bill standardizing Nevada mail-in ballot design

An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Tuesday,...
An election worker prepares mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday, Gov. Joe Lombardo signed AB192, a bill that will standardize the design of mail ballot return envelopes across the state, revise the definition of electioneering, and require electioneering signs at polling locations to be placed so that they are clearly noticeable to election workers, voters, and electioneerers.

“We extend our appreciation to Assemblywoman González for sponsoring AB192, as well as the  Secretary of State’s office for co-championing this legislation. Through our efforts to protect elections over time, we have observed recurring issues,” said Emily Persaud-Zamora, Executive Director of Silver State Voices on behalf of the Let Nevadans Vote coalition.

“This step is advantageous for the counties, especially rural ones that may have less purchasing power compared to more populated counties, given the current paper shortage,” she added. “Moreover, requiring the enhanced visibility and larger printing of electioneering signs benefits both election workers and voters. We express our gratitude to our Nevada legislators for passing this bill, and we thank Governor Lombardo for signing it into law.”

Mail-in ballots across Nevada previously had varying designs.

