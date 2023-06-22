Golden Knights nominated for ‘Best Team’ at 2023 ESPYS

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 22, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The accolades keep coming for the Vegas Golden Knights after the team’s historic run to its first Stanley Cup championship.

Following the team’s victory in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, VGK earned a pair of nominations for the 2023 ESPYS, an annual awards ceremony in Los Angeles that benefits The V Foundation for Cancer Research. The sports awards show was launched in 1993 in partnership with the late Jim Valvano.

The Golden Knights were nominated for “Best Team” while Jonathan Marchessault was selected as a nominee for “Best NHL Player” after winning the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the NHL playoffs. Marchessault became the first undrafted player to win the award since Wayne Gretzky in 1988. The VGK forward finished tied for the NHL lead in goals (13), second overall in points (25), and first in plus-minus (+17) through 22 games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Fans can now cast their vote for the Golden Knights and Marchessault at ESPN.com/ESPYS.

