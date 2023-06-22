Forecast Outlook - 06/22/23

An area of low pressure off the coast of California is driving the gusty southwesterly wind Thursday afternoon and evening. As the apartment complex fire continues to generate smoke in the southwest valley, the gusty wind later today may cause issues on fire and smoke spreading. Wind gusts are expected to reach the 30-40 MPH range.

Temperatures today in the Las Vegas will range from the low-mid 90s. Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday, keeping temperatures 10-15 degrees below average.

We’ll see a warmer trend beginning Saturday at 96°, and Sunday will close in on the triple digits under mostly sunny skies. A drier pattern builds in over the next 7-10 days and beyond.

Long range models are bringing our first major warm up into the first weekend of July.

