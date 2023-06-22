Clark County asks for help identifying man who is hospitalized in Las Vegas and can’t speak

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Public Guardian’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a protected person who is under its care.

According to the county, the individual was found on Nov. 7, 2022, on the ground, unable to communicate, near Faith Lutheran Church in Summerlin.

Officials believe he was homeless and suffered a medical episode.

Clark County says the man was transported to the hospital where he remains and still unable to speak.

According to a news release, the Clark County Public Guardian’s Office was appointed his guardian in November and has been working with various agencies to identify him through fingerprints and other means.

“On rare occasions we receive cases where we are unable to identify the people within our care and we need to ask for the public’s help,” said Clark County Public Guardian Karen Kelly. “We hope someone will know who this patient is so we can potentially help him get reconnected with family members, access services and financial resources he is entitled to such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid or veteran’s benefits.”

Anyone with information to help identify the protected person is asked to contact the Clark County Public Guardian Office at (702) 455-4332 or PUBGDN@ClarkCountyNV.gov . The case number is: 2022020335. Information can be submitted to the office anonymously.

