CCSD board considers $7M school safety improvement legislation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District on Thursday evening will consider using funds, with the addition of federal grants, for up to $7 million to provide students with safer and healthier learning environments.

The funds, according to the agenda documentation, will be used for “augmenting the CCSD Police Department’s newly formed ‘Middle School Division’ a squad of officers focused on providing safety and security at CCSD’s middle schools through presences and enforcement.”

The division will also teach about the dangers of narcotics use in an effort to “curb the significant increase of drug overdose deaths and hospitalizations,” and on the interaction with law enforcement to build positive, healthy relationships with students and police.

Funds will include the purchase of body-worn cameras to help increase trust between officers and the community in an effort to promote transparency.

The funds will also be used for other items including hiring a civilian crime analyst to research criminal activity in and around schools, an explosive detection K9 and handler, a mobile command unit, bidirectional amplifiers on CCSD buildings to enhance first responder radio communications, and portable digital message boards for communication with the public in the cases of emergencies.

Also, funds will be used to repurpose the COVID-19 mobile clinic RV acquired through the federally funded fiscal year of 2022 Epidemiology Lab Capacity into a general “Mobile Health Clinic,” and for crisis intervention training, and a health resource call center.

“Funding is requested for salaries, fringe benefits, professional/technical services, general supplies, technology supplies, non-tech items of higher value, technology items of higher value, equipment, vehicles, vehicle maintenance, fuel, printing, private school equitable services, and indirect costs,” the proposal reads.

The board meeting will be held at 5 p.m.

