The Beatles LOVE by Cirque de Soleil set to continue through 2024

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cirque du Soleil announced that their production The Beatles LOVE will continue to perform at The Mirage Hotel & Casino through at least 2024.

According to a media release, the show is continuing through a partnership with Hard Rock International, which will be transforming the Mirage property into a Hard Rock resort. The Beatles LOVE performs Tuesday – Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m. inside its theater at The Mirage, also home to the official Beatles shop, the only licensed Beatles retail store in the world. Tickets for performances in 2024 will be on sale in the coming weeks.

“The Beatles LOVE is a musical masterpiece and raised the bar for live production shows in Las Vegas,” said Eric Grilly, President of the Resident Show Division for Cirque du Soleil. “We’re excited this extension gives our show the opportunity to reach even more audiences, and we thank our hard-working cast and crew for making dreams come to life.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/beatles-love.

