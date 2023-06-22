Avelo Airlines expands nonstop flights between Las Vegas and 4 new cities

Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines(Source: Avelo Airlines / Bruce Snyder)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will open a sixth United States base in Las Vegas in September.

In opening its new base in Las Vegas, Avelo says its “second West Coast base is Avelo’s latest investment in bringing affordable, convenient and reliable air service to unserved and underserved communities across the country.”

According to Avelo, the airline has offered nonstop service between Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport and Sonoma / Santa Rosa, California since September 2021. The airline says it will add four new nonstop routes from Las Vegas to Bend / Redmond, Oregon (RDM); Brownsville, Texas (BRO); Dubuque, Iowa (DBQ); and Eureka / Arcata, California (ACV).

“As the Entertainment Capital of the World, Las Vegas is a winning bet for our sixth U.S. base. We are excited about the exclusive nonstop access to Vegas Avelo’s new base will offer our Customers from these five communities and more in the future. Vegas has something for everyone and Avelo’s affordability, convenience and reliability will make getting to this popular destination easier than ever. The new flights, destinations and jobs our new base will enable is a winning hand for Las Vegas, Avelo and, most importantly, our Customers,” said Andrew Levy, founder, chairman and CEO of Avelo Airlines.

For more information, visit: aveloair.com.

