Aces score four ESPYS nominations following championship season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After winning the team’s first WNBA championship in 2022, the Las Vegas Aces have been nominated for a total of four 2023 ESPYS awards.

They are nominated for “Best Team,” alongside the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as being tabbed in three other categories. A’ja Wilson was nominated for Best Women’s Athlete and Best WNBA Player. Candace Parker, in her first year with the Aces, was also nominated for Best WNBA Player.

The sports awards show was launched in 1993 in partnership with the late Jim Valvano. Fans can now cast their vote for the Aces, Wilson and Parker at ESPN.com/ESPYS.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.