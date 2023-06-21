‘Welcome to Las Vegas’ sign to light up in rainbow colors for Pride Month on Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The world-famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign will light up with the colors of the rainbow for Pride Month on Thursday.

According to Clark County, the event, which will honor the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada, will take place at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

“The Center has been a staple to LGBTQ+ Clark County residents and allies for 30 years and I look forward to supporting this great place for many more years to come,” said Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. “In Clark County, we remain committed to defending and protecting our LGBTQ+ families. Nationally, this year has been stained with attacks targeting drag performers, creating anti-trans bathroom access legislation, denying gender affirming care to youth and silencing educators by prohibiting LGBTQ+ books and any discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity. I want to make this clear: now and always, Nevada and Clark County will remain a safe haven for the LGBTQ+ community.”

As part of the event, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones will also be present local drag entertainer Anetra with a Key to the Las Vegas Strip. Anetra was the runner-up for season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the county notes.

“We are immensely grateful to Clark County for their steadfast recognition of pride and The Center, particularly in today’s challenging environment surrounding LGBTQ rights,” said John Waldron, Ed.D, Chief Executive Officer of The Center. “Your unwavering support is a powerful affirmation of our shared commitment to equality, inclusion, and the well-being of the LGBTQ community. Thank you for helping us create a community where everyone can live authentically and proudly, free from discrimination and prejudice.”

