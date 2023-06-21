Public welcome to attend celebration of life event for poker legend Doyle Brunson in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The poker community and fans around the world are invited to attend a celebration of life event for poker legend Doyle Brunson in Las Vegas next month.

According to a news release, the event is hosted by Brunson’s management company, Poker Royalty, in conjunction with the World Series of Poker, The World Poker Tour and PokerGO.

“From his early days as a fearless player roaming the Texas gambling circuit to his reign as a dominant force in the Las Vegas cash game scene, Doyle left his mark on the poker world,” the release says.

Described as a “heartfelt celebration of the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Doyle “Texas Dolly” Brunson,” the free event will take place at noon on July 2 in the Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The release notes that poker legends such as Jack Binion, Lyle Berman, Dewey Tomko, Billy Baxter, Eric Drache, Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu will be among those sharing their reflections on Doyle’s legacy.

Doors to the Jubilee Theater will open at 11:30 a.m. and seating will be first come, first served, organizers say.

“Known as the Godfather of Poker,” Brunson died Sunday, May 14, at age 89.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.