Public welcome to attend celebration of life event for poker legend Doyle Brunson in Las Vegas

FILE - Doyle Brunson is pictured prior to play at the final table of the World Series of Poker...
FILE - Doyle Brunson is pictured prior to play at the final table of the World Series of Poker on Nov. 8, 2011, in Las Vegas. Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, according to his agent. He was 89. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)(Isaac Brekken | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The poker community and fans around the world are invited to attend a celebration of life event for poker legend Doyle Brunson in Las Vegas next month.

According to a news release, the event is hosted by Brunson’s management company, Poker Royalty, in conjunction with the World Series of Poker, The World Poker Tour and PokerGO.

“From his early days as a fearless player roaming the Texas gambling circuit to his reign as a dominant force in the Las Vegas cash game scene, Doyle left his mark on the poker world,” the release says.

Described as a “heartfelt celebration of the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Doyle “Texas Dolly” Brunson,” the free event will take place at noon on July 2 in the Jubilee Theater at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

The release notes that poker legends such as Jack Binion, Lyle Berman, Dewey Tomko, Billy Baxter, Eric Drache, Phil Hellmuth and Daniel Negreanu will be among those sharing their reflections on Doyle’s legacy.

Doors to the Jubilee Theater will open at 11:30 a.m. and seating will be first come, first served, organizers say.

“Known as the Godfather of Poker,” Brunson died Sunday, May 14, at age 89.

