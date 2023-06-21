One dead, two injured in North Las Vegas shooting

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:14 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police responded to an afternoon shooting on Tuesday that left one man dead and two others injured.

According to a police report, the victims, all 19 years old, were walking westbound on Centennial Parkway between Commerce St. and Kitamaya St. at approximately 3 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire. One of the victims died at the scene.

The other two fled to a house on Velvet Silk St. and were transported to University Medical Center. The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

