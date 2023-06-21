Northern Arizona bear who killed Tucson man was healthy, tested negative for rabies

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona wildlife officials say the bear who attacked and killed a Tucson man in northern Arizona appeared to be in good physical health and tested negative for rabies.

In an autopsy conducted after the shooting death of the bear, Arizona Game and Fish veterinarian Dr. Anne Justice-Allen says the bear was 7 to 10 years old and weighed approximately 360 pounds. “It was in good condition with no apparent signs of disease,” officials wrote in the summary.

Deputies say 66-year-old Steven Jackson was having coffee when a black bear suddenly began attacking him. Neighbors shot and killed the bear, but Jackson died.

Dr. Allen noted that the bear’s stomach had human remains mixed with vegetation and seeds but explained that the animal had a good amount of body fat and appeared nutritionally in good shape. The bear was also tested for rabies, and state labs yielded negative results. Wildlife officials also emphasized that only one bear tested positive for rabies in Arizona and was back in 1971. Officials confirmed that the bear was not under the influence of any substances, and it’s unknown why the bear attacked.

The bear was shot twice, once to the neck and the other to the heart and lungs, by a neighbor who tried to stop a ferocious, unprovoked attack on 66-year-old Steven Jackson, who was having coffee in Groom Creek near Prescott. Eyewitnesses say he was building a cabin in the area and working from his campsite when the bear began eating him. The bear ultimately dragged Jackson 75 feet down an embankment.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a Tucson man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack in the Groom Creek area, not far from Prescott.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.