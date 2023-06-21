North Las Vegas police investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon that killed one juvenile pedestrian.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Belmont St. and E. Carey Ave. and discovered a crash involving four vehicles and a pedestrian that had been struck by one of the vehicles. The North Las Vegas Fire Department and medical personnel also responded to the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead. The NLVPD Traffic Bureau’s Major Collision Investigation Unit was notified and responded to the scene, where they took over the investigation. Their preliminary investigation revealed that a 2005 Cadillac Escalade and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro were both “driving recklessly,” northbound on Belmont St., approaching E. Carey Ave. A work pickup truck and a Chevrolet Traverse were stopped at the intersection of Belmont St. and E. Carey Ave. at a four-way stop.

As the work pickup attempted to cross the intersection, the Cadillac Escalade failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the pickup. This caused the Cadillac Escalade to be redirected, where it also struck the Chevrolet Traverse. After both of those collisions, the Cadillac Escalade still continued northbound on Belmont St. where it began to lose control.

Near the intersection of Belmont St. and Broadway Ave., the Cadillac Escalade drove onto the east sidewalk of Belmont St. where it struck a juvenile female pedestrian. The driver of the Cadillac Escalade fled the scene on foot and is still outstanding, according to North Las Vegas police.

The adult male driver of the Chevrolet Camaro stopped and remained at the scene where he was arrested on traffic-related charges. The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the work pickup had minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after the notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

