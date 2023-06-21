New police substation coming to downtown Las Vegas area

The Fremont St. substation broke ground last week
LVMPD is building a new substation near Fremont St.
LVMPD is building a new substation near Fremont St.(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new police substation is coming to one Las Vegas Valley area in an effort to increase safety.

Crews were seen hard at work Tuesday morning to get the Fremont St. substation up and running. It is located right off of Fremont St. and 4th St.

“We launch out of that substation,” said Chief Jason Potts with the Department of Public Safety for the city of Las Vegas. “We have the ability to brief out of there. Both Metro, the Department of Public Safety and Fremont Street experience.”

Chief Potts said this joint effort will allow for improved safety in the downtown tourist corridor.

“This was born out of the mayor’s idea to really improve those partnerships and we are going to be so intentional and so deliberate in our approach,” said Potts.

Tourists, businesses, and casino owners will be able to come into the substation to express any concerns and get a quicker response.

“We are going to try and have somebody there constantly,” said Potts. “I don’t know about 24 hours a day but we are definitely going to have somebody in the lobby area to be able to take reports, to be able to engage with our community and be able to get information.”

Potts said the money to fund this project came from the city’s capital improvement funds.

“It is really an investment, and it shows how the city feels about our tourist corridor and keeping our tourists, our community and our business managers and casino owners safe,” said Potts.

Over a dozen officers will be stationed at this location. Potts said the substation is expected to be finished by the end of August and should open in early fall.

