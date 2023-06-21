Most OB-GYNs worried about abortion ruling effects, survey says

FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within...
FILE - More than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most OB-GYNs are worried about the effects of revoking the federal right to an abortion, according to a survey by KFF.

The organization surveyed hundreds of practicing OB-GYNs nationwide about their experiences since the Supreme Court decision last year.

More than two-thirds said the ruling has worsened their ability to respond to pregnancy-related emergencies and exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality.

About a quarter of OB-GYNs said they had patients who could not get the abortion they wanted. Half of those were in states where abortion is banned.

In general, more than a third of doctors surveyed said it has become difficult to practice within the standards of medical care, and many are also concerned that this will make it harder to attract new OB-GYNs to the field.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-alarm fire in Southwest Las Vegas
Massive fire at apartment complex construction site in southwest Las Vegas
NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Las Vegas police say kidnapping victim, suspect dead after barricade incident
Coroner’s office IDs kidnapping victim, suspect killed in barricade incident in southwest Las Vegas

Latest News

The two sides agreed on the need to "stabilize" the U.S. and China relationship.
China calls Biden comments calling leader Xi a dictator ‘extremely absurd and irresponsible’
Reporter discusses Alito private jet flight
FILE - In this May 8, 2003, file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a tree branch in the...
Biden administration moves to restore endangered species protections dropped by Trump
Search effort grows for Titanic sub
Creamer is facing charges of resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, and violation of a...
VIDEO: Man chased by deputies at beach after allegedly refusing to get out of dangerous water