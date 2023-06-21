‘Marathon work weekend’ to restrict I-15 lanes north of Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the implementation of “marathon work weekends,” which will lead to lane restrictions on the northern section of Interstate-15 near the Las Vegas Spaghetti Bowl.

According to NDOT, these lane restrictions are necessary as crews install a thin bond overlay on multiple bridges along I-15.

The process involves two applications of the overlay, requiring a temporary closure of traffic on the bridge surface between the applications. The primary purpose of this endeavor is to enhance traction on the bridges by providing a friction layer. The work is part of the ongoing repaving project on I-15 between U.S. 95 and Craig Rd.

Friday, June 23 at 8:00 p.m. to Monday, June 26 at 5:00 a.m.

Northbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane for approximately one mile between U.S. 95 and Washington Ave. Crews will work on the I-15 bridges over the UPRR railroad tracks, Bonanza Rd, F Street, D Street, and Washington Ave.

Friday, July 7 at 8:00 p.m. to Monday, July 10 at 5:00 a.m. Both directions of I-15 will be reduced to one lane at Lake Mead Blvd.

Friday, July 14 at 8:00 p.m. to Monday, July 16 at 5:00 a.m. Southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane for approximately one mile between Washington Ave. and U.S. 95. Crews will work on the I-15 bridges over Washington Ave., D Street, F Street, Bonanza Rd., and the UPRR railroad tracks.

Lengthy backups are expected during marathon work weekends and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes. Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions.

Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

