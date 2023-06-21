Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say

FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.(Ammodramus / Wikipedia via MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTER, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 27-year-old man died after being trapped inside a grain bin in Minnesota Tuesday morning, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived around 9:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man had already freed himself from the bins but the other man was still trapped inside.

Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.

The 62-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A first responder was also taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-alarm fire in Southwest Las Vegas
Massive fire burns at apartment complex construction site in southwest Las Vegas
NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas
One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Las Vegas police say kidnapping victim, suspect dead after barricade incident
Coroner’s office IDs kidnapping victim, suspect killed in barricade incident in southwest Las Vegas

Latest News

El Paso police say the 52-year-old driver was shot multiple times, including in the head, and...
Uber passenger shoots driver, thought she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico, police say
El Paso police say the 52-year-old driver was shot multiple times, including in the head, and...
Uber passenger shoots driver, though she was being kidnapped and taken to Mexico, police say
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon on Wednesday for what it called a years-long...
FTC accuses Amazon of enrolling consumers into Prime without consent and making it hard to cancel
Hybrid supermarket with retail grocery store, food pantry opens in east Las Vegas
Hybrid supermarket with retail grocery store, food pantry opens in east Las Vegas