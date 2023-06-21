Las Vegas police searching for suspect involved in commercial fraud

This man is wanted in connection with a commercial fraud in Las Vegas
This man is wanted in connection with a commercial fraud in Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect that committed a fraud at a business with the assistance of several other people.

According to a report from LVMPD, it happened on June 17 near the 400 block of Valley View Blvd. The suspect pictured is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s-40s, approximately 5′8″-6′ tall, with a medium build, black hair, a dark goatee and tattoos on his neck, both arms and his right leg.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Financial Crimes Section at (702) 828-3483 or email FinancialCrimes@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

