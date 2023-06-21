Las Vegas police say person shot by homeowner in northwest valley

Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:45 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a homeowner allegedly shot an “unknown person” Tuesday night in the northwest valley.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:37 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood in the 10000 block of W. Tropical Parkway, near North Hualapai Way.

Details are limited but police said that arriving officers found the person dead inside the home.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

