Las Vegas police investigate shooting in east valley early Wednesday morning(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Northwind Court.

Officers responded to the area around 2:40 a.m. and found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing.

