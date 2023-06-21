Las Vegas mother accused of child abuse after 1-year-old dies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas mother is accused of child abuse and neglect after she allegedly let her 1-year-old die and kept her 8-year-old locked inside their apartment for an entire year, according to authorities.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Philena Dees on May 5 and was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday for seven counts of felony child abuse. She is being held without bond.

Police responded to her residence on May 1 in reference to a call made about an unresponsive 1-year-old. EMS had found the child had been “deceased for a long period of time.”

An officer learned another child was inside a bedroom that was locked from the outside and contacted the mother, later identified as Dees, who had left the children at home to go sell art in Phoenix.

The 15-year-old told police “the mother often leaves them in the home for long periods of time and that the 1-year-old and 3-year-old were born in the home and had never been to the hospital.”

There was no water inside the house and the plumbing did not work for the past week, police learned. Dees had been gone for four days.

The deceased child was found emaciated. The household was “disheveled with random garbage, food, and clothes thrown about. Each toilet was filled with fecal matter. There were potatoes filling the sink and countertop.”

On May 2, police spoke with Dees. She said two of the children including the deceased were born in the home and never registered at a hospital. She also said she kept one of the children inside a locked room for 15 months because Dees caught her own boyfriend sexually assaulting the child, but let the boyfriend stay there.

“Philena stated that she allowed this to happen because (he) was paying the bills.”

A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 7.

