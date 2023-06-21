Lake Mead National Recreation Area sees six deaths over Father’s Day weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Lake Mead National Recreation Area saw six fatalities both on land and water this past weekend.

Three were killed in a multiple-car crash, two died by drowning, and one died of an apparent suicide.

In addition, 23 people were rescued by park rangers, who also responded to criminal incidents, including assault, theft, and drug use.

“Water levels are up, visitation is strong, and the majority of visitors are enjoying a safe, fun and healthy environment,” said Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “Yet the tragic fatalities highlight the need to continually focus on safety and considerate behavior towards others when at the park.”

In addition to fatalities, rangers also responded to a rash of unsafe and unlawful incidents in the park. Rangers ask visitors to keep safety in mind at all times when at Lake Mead. Simple measures like wearing life jackets and driving the speed limit can go a long way toward saving lives.

