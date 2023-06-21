Hybrid supermarket with retail grocery store, food pantry opens in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County last week opened the doors of a hybrid supermarket concept in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to Clark County, the 4,000-square-foot hybrid supermarket, which is called The After Market, includes both a retail grocery store and a food pantry.

Located at 4437 N. Las Vegas Boulevard, off Craig Road near Nellis Air Force Base, The After Market is founded and operated by The Foundation Christian Center, according to Clark County.

Officials say 20% of the supermarket’s operation is a food pantry that will be supported by donations.

According to Clark County, the area hasn’t had a grocery store since a nearby Walmart closed in 2016.

“It’s very exciting to welcome The After Market to a neighborhood that hasn’t had a grocery store for several years,” said Commissioner Kirkpatrick. “Best of all this truly is a community enterprise. The retail store operates like any grocery store while the pantry allows people with limited incomes to get what they need for little or no cost, so they have the dignity to pay what they can afford.”

Providing access to fresh produce and goods in a neighborhood that hasn't had a grocery store since a nearby Walmart closed in 2016. Welcome to The After Market! 🥬🍎🥖



This hybrid supermarket-founded & operated by The Foundation Christian Center-features a retail grocery store,… pic.twitter.com/AdRjrvfhQk — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 13, 2023

