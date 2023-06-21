Horizon Ridge Parkway improvement project to begin in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson announced that it will begin a roadway improvement project this summer along Horizon Ridge Parkway between Gibson Rd. and Ray Blvd.

According to a release from the city, a roundabout will be installed at the intersection of Paradise Hills Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway to help increase motorist and pedestrian safety as part of these improvements. The city noted that studies have proven roundabouts to be a “safer alternative to other traffic control options as it slows the speed of traffic and decreases the number of critical crashes for motorists and pedestrians.”

Other improvements include:

A rapid flashing beacon pedestrian crossing will be placed on Paradise Hills Drive at Skyline Road on the west side of Mannion Middle School.

Horizon Ridge Parkway will undergo repaving from Las Palmas Entrada Avenue to Ray Boulevard to improve roadway conditions.

Underground storm drain facilities will be installed from Paradise Hills north to Mission Drive to reduce stormwater on the roadway.

Installation of new energy-efficient LED light fixtures to replace existing streetlights.

Upgrading or constructing 108 sidewalk ramps to the current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Constructing over 17,200 lineal feet of new sidewalk to provide accessibility and enhance safe routes to schools.

The $19.6-million Horizon Ridge Parkway Improvement project will take approximately 12 months to complete and is funded through the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada Fuel Revenue Indexing and the City of Henderson.

To learn more about this project or to submit comments, visit cityofhenderson.com.

