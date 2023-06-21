Girl drowns after being pinned underneath inflatable tube on Colorado River

The girl was thrown from the tube and went under.
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM PDT
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 14-year-old California girl drowned while being pinned underneath an inflatable tube on the Colorado River on Tuesday night. Bullhead City Police Department said a person on a jet ski was pulling the girl in the tube. Witnesses say the girl was tossed off the tube, and the jet ski capsized. She was stuck underneath the tube and the piling of the Laughlin Bridge. The girl was wearing a life vest but couldn’t get up for air. She was eventually pulled from the water. When emergency crews got to the Riverside Casino Boat Dock on the Nevada side of the river, they started CPR and rushed her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the jet ski rider wasn’t impaired and wasn’t operating the jet ski recklessly. The incident is under investigation. The girl was from Downey, but her name hasn’t been released.

