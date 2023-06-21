Forecast Outlook - 06/21/23

Mild Start To Summer
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Summer officially kicks off at 7:57AM this morning for the FOX5 viewing area, but temperatures will be very mild for this time of year.

The typical high temperature for the first day of summer is 101°. Look for high temperatures around the Las Vegas Valley in the mid 90s with a few clouds passing through. We’ll have a breeze pick up during the afternoon with gusts in the 15-25 mph range.

The strongest wind this week arrives Thursday afternoon and evening. Gusts in the 30-40 mph are in the forecast as another low-pressure system moves into the area. We’ll see high temperatures drop from 95° on Thursday down to 90° on Friday.

Temperatures rebound back to 95° on Saturday and 98° on Sunday. The skies will stay mostly sunny. The triple-digits look to make an appearance back in the forecast for the second half of next week.

