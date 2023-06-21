First Nevada cannabis lounges get green light to operate, but opening day still months away

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three cannabis lounges got the green light by state officials to prepare to operate and welcome customers, but the actual opening day is still months away.

Planet 13 and Thrive in Las Vegas both had their operations plans approved by the Cannabis Compliance Board, in addition to another lounge in Washoe County. Plans included staffing, consumer education, DUI prevention and ventilation.

The CCB granted prospective licenses to 40 businesses across the state, and each one needs to submit operations plans before moving forward.

The board also modified ventilation requirements, after businesses voiced concerns about six-figure costs for circulation systems.

What’s next? Each business still needs county or city approval, in addition to a pre-opening inspection before customers can walk in.

“For us-- building out the rulebook live, as one of the first-- some of these things do take time, and we’re very eager,” said David Farris of Planet 13. “Our customers ask us about it, every single day. This is something we want to hit perfect the first time, as one of the first to get through this process,” he said.

Planet 13 is building a separate lounge, in addition to a museum called “Cannibition.” Planet 13 will also keep its restaurant. They can consume product, go to a museum, shop at the store, have lunch at our restaurant-- every amenity compliment each other,” Farris said.

Planet 13 anticipates opening within four to six months. Thrive anticipates opening by at least early fall.

