Fire breaks out at southwest valley apartment complex under construction

A two-alarm fire in Southwest Las Vegas
A two-alarm fire in Southwest Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple Clark County Fire Department units responded on Tuesday afternoon after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex under construction in the southwest Las Vegas Valley at approximately 4:29 p.m.

CCFD reported that at least 20 units responded to a two-alarm fire on the 8000 block of W. Maule Ave., with more on the way.

Map of apartment fire in southwest Las Vegas
Map of apartment fire in southwest Las Vegas(FOX5)

Upon arrival, the Battalion Chief called a 2nd alarm due to the amount of fire at the location. Crews are currently battling the fire and are trying to limit exposures around the property.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Report names Nevada 3rd ‘most fun’ state in America
Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Las Vegas police arrest man for allegedly stabbing, killing girlfriend
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police investigating deadly weekend shooting in parking lot

Latest News

Deadly crash
Nevada State Police issues report on deadly I-15 crash
Working dads
Report names Nevada 2nd-worst state for working dads
Dozens of businesses located at the intersection of Flamingo Road and S. Decatur Blvd. could...
Clark County commissioners approve ‘Little Ethiopia’ cultural district
CNHA Native Hawaiian Convention
From Hawaii to Vegas: Native Hawaiian convention hopes to inspire connections