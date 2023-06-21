Fire breaks out at southwest valley apartment complex under construction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple Clark County Fire Department units responded on Tuesday afternoon after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex under construction in the southwest Las Vegas Valley at approximately 4:29 p.m.

CCFD reported that at least 20 units responded to a two-alarm fire on the 8000 block of W. Maule Ave., with more on the way.

Map of apartment fire in southwest Las Vegas (FOX5)

Upon arrival, the Battalion Chief called a 2nd alarm due to the amount of fire at the location. Crews are currently battling the fire and are trying to limit exposures around the property.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

