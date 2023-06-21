FBI offers $10K reward in search for man accused in death of Las Vegas woman Tabatha Tozzi

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The FBI’s Las Vegas field office on Wednesday announced that it has joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in its search for a man who is accused of shooting and killing a woman earlier this year.

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, 26-year-old Tabatha Tozzi, after an argument at a residence in the 8100 block of Leger Drive at about 10:54 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

LVMPD said previously that arriving officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel transported the victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office as Tabatha Tozzi, to UMC, where she was pronounced deceased on April 24.

Through the course of the investigation, police determined that the victim had been in an argument with her boyfriend, 26-year-old Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez.

During the argument, police said Perez-Sanchez took out a firearm and shot the victim. According to the FBI, Perez-Sanchez then allegedly carjacked a witness and fled the scene.

According to a flyer from the FBI, there is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Perez-Sanchez.

The flyer advises that Perez-Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.