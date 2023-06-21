City of Henderson recognizes country club with water conservation award

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson presented its first-ever Water Conservation Award during its June 20 City Council meeting to Anthem Country Club.

According to a media release, the award “celebrates and acknowledges their turf conversion efforts that have totaled 59,533,620 gallons of water savings annually.” The City of Henderson’s newly implemented award program was created to recognize Henderson water service customers who have made outstanding achievements in any of the following water conservation areas:

Water-efficient landscape redesign

Renewable water policies and practices

Environmental stewardship

Community outreach programs

Water loss reduction

Employee education

Water savings contributions

Process optimization

Other

“Conserving water in our region is a community effort involving every single resident and business,” said Priscilla Howell, City of Henderson Director of Utility Services. “It’s not an easy feat to completely transform large areas to be water smart, and we are thrilled to see the actions taken by Anthem Country Club that will have a lasting impact on our most valuable natural resources.”

As the inaugural winner, Anthem Country Club achieved the following:

Removed 362,611 square feet of useless grass, saving 19,943,605 gallons of water annually

Replaced 1,795 square feet of grass with artificial turf, saving 131,035 gallons of water annually

Converted 1,793,590 square feet of grass with water-smart grass, saving 39,458,980 gallons of water annually

The City of Henderson’s Water Conservation Award program will open for nominations in November. For additional award details, visit cityofhenderson.com.

