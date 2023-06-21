CCFD: Site of under-construction apartments in southwest Las Vegas expected to smoke, smolder for days after fire

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon at an under-construction apartment complex in the southwest Las Vegas Valley continued to burn on Wednesday as crews made the decision to allow the facility to burn in a “controlled manner.”

According to the Clark County Fire Department, the decision was made to allow the buildings to burn in a controlled manner in order to protect the complex’s clubhouse, a single-story building to the east.

In an update Wednesday, CCFD said the fires in the apartment buildings were inaccessible to exterior water streams, and too dangerous to commit firefighters to the interior.

“Fire crews last night were able to balance fire growth against protecting the remaining property value and firefighter safety, while also considering the amount of water being used and trying to preserve the water resources of the valley,” the department said in an email.

CCFD said specialized equipment was brought in to demolish what was left of the damaged structures and was expected to remain on scene Thursday.

The department advised that it is anticipated the site will continue to smoke and smolder for the next several days.

Traffic closures will remain on Maule and crews will be working throughout the next few days, CCFD noted.

Guy Martin, president of Martin-Harris Construction, general contractor of the project, provided FOX5 with the below statement on Wednesday:

The Associates of Martin-Harris Construction are disheartened by the fire on June 20, 2023, at our Kaktus Life III Project Site. We feel blessed that all of our Associates and Subcontractor Tradespersons are accounted for with no injuries. We want to thank the Clark County Fire Department for their professionalism and will continue to work side by side with them while this event is under investigation.

According to CCFD, one Firefighter was transported to a local hospital for an injury Tuesday night and subsequently released.

