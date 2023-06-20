Wynn Las Vegas announces return of ‘Awakening’ show after ‘restaged and reimagined’

Awakening invites audiences to join the quest of a heroine and her two fellow travelers as they...
Awakening invites audiences to join the quest of a heroine and her two fellow travelers as they seek to reunite two lost lovers. Photo credit: Elisabeth Caren(PRNewswire)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The production “Awakening” is returning to the Wynn Las Vegas after the show previously stopped running so it could be “restaged and reimagined” by the creators.

“Awakening” will resume June 30 and tickets are already on sale.

Wynn Las Vegas to ‘temporarily pause’ performances of ‘Awakening”

“Restaged and reimagined, Awakening is set in one of the most technologically immersive theaters ever created. New acrobatics, soaring aerialists, and choreography fill the multi-level stage, driven by an original musical score that is delivered through a custom sound system,” the announcement said.

“Directed by Baz Halpin with new choreography by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land, Dancing with the Stars, Taylor Swift), the 80-minute production is packed with dynamic movement set to vibrant new music. The 360-experience conceived and created by Bernie Yuman, Baz Halpin, and Michael Curry, and narrated by two-time Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins, includes new couture costumes, comedic moments, stunning puppetry, and grand illusion.”

Performances of “Awakening” are Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m., with an additional performance at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays. The show is dark on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Las Vegas police arrest man for allegedly stabbing, killing girlfriend
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police investigating deadly weekend shooting in parking lot
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Report names Nevada 3rd ‘most fun’ state in America
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration

Latest News

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Las Vegas on June 23, 2020.
Nevada DMV announces Walk-In Wednesdays beginning July 12
The Henderson Police are investigating a hit-and-run on a pedestrian early Tuesday morning near...
Police say pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Henderson
Cameron Newton
Police ask for help locating missing man last heard from by phone in downtown Las Vegas
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Allegiant Stadium hosting in-person hiring event for 1K Raiders gameday positions