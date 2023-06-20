Wynn Las Vegas announces return of ‘Awakening’ show after ‘restaged and reimagined’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The production “Awakening” is returning to the Wynn Las Vegas after the show previously stopped running so it could be “restaged and reimagined” by the creators.

“Awakening” will resume June 30 and tickets are already on sale.

“Restaged and reimagined, Awakening is set in one of the most technologically immersive theaters ever created. New acrobatics, soaring aerialists, and choreography fill the multi-level stage, driven by an original musical score that is delivered through a custom sound system,” the announcement said.

“Directed by Baz Halpin with new choreography by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Mandy Moore (La La Land, Dancing with the Stars, Taylor Swift), the 80-minute production is packed with dynamic movement set to vibrant new music. The 360-experience conceived and created by Bernie Yuman, Baz Halpin, and Michael Curry, and narrated by two-time Academy Award®-winner Anthony Hopkins, includes new couture costumes, comedic moments, stunning puppetry, and grand illusion.”

Performances of “Awakening” are Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m., with an additional performance at 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Tuesdays. The show is dark on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.