Tina Fey, Amy Poehler performing 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedy superstars TIna Fey and Amy Poehler are bringing their upcoming Restless Leg Tour to the Las Vegas Strip for two performances.

According to a news release, Fey and Poehler will perform at Resorts World Las Vegas at 9 pm. on Friday, Nov. 10 and at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Presales for the performances begin Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m., including an artist presale with code RESTLESS. General on-sale begins Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. on tinaamytour.com.

