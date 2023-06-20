Tina Fey, Amy Poehler performing 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedy superstars TIna Fey and Amy Poehler are bringing their upcoming Restless Leg Tour to the Las Vegas Strip for two performances.

According to a news release, Fey and Poehler will perform at Resorts World Las Vegas at 9 pm. on Friday, Nov. 10 and at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

Presales for the performances begin Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m., including an artist presale with code RESTLESS. General on-sale begins Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. on tinaamytour.com.

