Stanley Cup Champion Jonathan Marchessault takes time to meet with fans and sign autographs

By Mark Rosenberg
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:38 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup championship celebrations continue as fans lined up for hours on Monday for a chance to get the autograph of VGK veteran Jonathan Marchessault.

A packed house at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in the Galleria at Sunset, where Vegas Golden Knights fans had an opportunity to meet VGK forward Marchessault.

