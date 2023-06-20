Stanley Cup Champion Jonathan Marchessault takes time to meet with fans and sign autographs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup championship celebrations continue as fans lined up for hours on Monday for a chance to get the autograph of VGK veteran Jonathan Marchessault.

A packed house at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in the Galleria at Sunset, where Vegas Golden Knights fans had an opportunity to meet VGK forward Marchessault.

