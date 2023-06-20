Report names Nevada 2nd-worst state for working dads

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The personal finance website WalletHub released its report ranking 2023′s best and worst states for working dads, and Nevada came in very close to the bottom.

WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of friendliness toward working dads and ranked Nevada second to last. The data set ranges from the average length of the work day for men to child-care costs to the share of men in good or better health.

Here is where Nevada ranked in several categories:

Life as a Working Dad in Nevada (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

33rd – Male life expectancy

39th – % of kids younger than 18 with dad present living in poverty

50th – Unemployment rate for dads with kids younger than 18

43rd – Male uninsured rate

29th – % of physically active men

48th – Child care costs (adjusted for median family income)

28th – Day care quality

Massachusetts, Washington DC and Connecticut took the top three spots in the rankings. The complete report is available here.

