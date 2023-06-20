Report names Nevada 2nd-worst state for working dads

Working dads
Working dads(WalletHub)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The personal finance website WalletHub released its report ranking 2023′s best and worst states for working dads, and Nevada came in very close to the bottom.

WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia across 23 key indicators of friendliness toward working dads and ranked Nevada second to last. The data set ranges from the average length of the work day for men to child-care costs to the share of men in good or better health.

Source: WalletHub

Here is where Nevada ranked in several categories:

Life as a Working Dad in Nevada (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

  • 33rd – Male life expectancy
  • 39th – % of kids younger than 18 with dad present living in poverty
  • 50th – Unemployment rate for dads with kids younger than 18
  • 43rd – Male uninsured rate
  • 29th – % of physically active men
  • 48th – Child care costs (adjusted for median family income)
  • 28th – Day care quality

Massachusetts, Washington DC and Connecticut took the top three spots in the rankings. The complete report is available here.

