Police ask for help locating missing man last heard from by phone in downtown Las Vegas
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last heard from by phone at a property in downtown Las Vegas.
According to police, Cameron Newton was last heard from via cell phone Friday, June 16, at 11 p.m. at the El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas.
Henderson police advise that Newton may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
According to police, he was last seen wearing a hat, blue collared shirt and black pants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henderson police at 702-267-5000 opt 1 or via Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
