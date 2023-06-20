Police ask for help locating missing man last heard from by phone in downtown Las Vegas

Cameron Newton
Cameron Newton(Henderson Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last heard from by phone at a property in downtown Las Vegas.

According to police, Cameron Newton was last heard from via cell phone Friday, June 16, at 11 p.m. at the El Cortez in downtown Las Vegas.

Henderson police advise that Newton may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a hat, blue collared shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henderson police at 702-267-5000 opt 1 or via Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Las Vegas police arrest man for allegedly stabbing, killing girlfriend
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police investigating deadly weekend shooting in parking lot
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Report names Nevada 3rd ‘most fun’ state in America

Latest News

The Henderson Police are investigating a hit-and-run on a pedestrian early Tuesday morning near...
Police say pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Henderson
Spectators in Allegiant Stadium watch a play during the first half of an NFL football game...
Allegiant Stadium hosting in-person hiring event for 1K Raiders gameday positions
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
28 arrests after Nevada cockfighting bust where 59 dead roosters were found this month
NBA PROPOSED ARENA LAS VEGAS
Here’s what to know about the planned $10B NBA arena project in Las Vegas