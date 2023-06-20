Pastry team at Las Vegas Strip resort creates life-size, chocolate replica of Stanley Cup for Golden Knights

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:47 AM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup victory was quite literally sweet enough to eat.

After taking part in a parade down the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, some members of the Golden Knights kept the party going Saturday night and visited XS nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Following their celebration at XS, Wynn Las Vegas presented the Golden Knights with a life-size replica of Lord Stanley’s Cup that was made entirely out of chocolate.

According to Wynn Resorts, the edible Stanley Cup masterpiece was created by Wynn Las Vegas master chocolatier Jonathan Whitney and pastry chef Jose Virgen.

The resort says the chocolate Stanley Cup replica was comprised of 58 pounds of Felchlin Swiss chocolate and finished with silver luster dust.

The life-size creation took 80 hours to complete, the resort said.

