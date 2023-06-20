Nevada State Police release report on deadly Lee Canyon crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police released a report following a preliminary investigation into a deadly crash that happened on June 15.

According to the report, Nevada State Police responded to a crash at Lee Canyon near the SR106 roundabout. Investigators determined that a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on SR156, approaching the roundabout intersection with SR106. The rider failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and entered the roundabout. The front of the motorcycle struck the center island curb and the vehicle continued toward the center of the roundabout, where the rider was ejected.

The rider, a 35-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 41st fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 46 fatalities.

