Nevada State Police release report on deadly Lee Canyon crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:33 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police released a report following a preliminary investigation into a deadly crash that happened on June 15.

According to the report, Nevada State Police responded to a crash at Lee Canyon near the SR106 roundabout. Investigators determined that a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling eastbound on SR156, approaching the roundabout intersection with SR106. The rider failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and entered the roundabout. The front of the motorcycle struck the center island curb and the vehicle continued toward the center of the roundabout, where the rider was ejected.

The rider, a 35-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 41st fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 46 fatalities.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player at Caesars Palace hit three jackpots worth $1 million within 48 hours last...
Guest wins $1M over 3 jackpots in 48 hours on Las Vegas Strip
Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Las Vegas police arrest man for allegedly stabbing, killing girlfriend
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police investigating deadly weekend shooting in parking lot
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Report names Nevada 3rd ‘most fun’ state in America
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration

Latest News

Crickets make their way over a Jersey barrier during the migration of Mormon crickets, Friday,...
Blood-red crickets invade Nevada town, residents fight back with brooms, leaf blowers, snow plows
Plaza to host New Year’s Eve fireworks show, drone display in downtown Las Vegas
Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks shows in Las Vegas Valley
Allegiant Air Raiders plane
Airline adds flights for holiday weekend Raiders game
Awakening invites audiences to join the quest of a heroine and her two fellow travelers as they...
Wynn Las Vegas announces return of ‘Awakening’ show after ‘restaged and reimagined’