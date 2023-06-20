Nevada State Police issues report on deadly I-15 crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police issued a report following the preliminary investigation of a deadly car crash that happened on June 18.

According to the report, a Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on I-15, south of Craig Road in the number three travel lane, second from the right shoulder, at approximately 11:58 a.m. The driver failed to maintain her marked travel lane and crossed into the far right travel lane and into the right-side dirt shoulder.

As the vehicle entered the dirt shoulder, the driver overcorrected the vehicle’s steering wheel, causing the car to rotate counterclockwise before overturning. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car. A male adult was sitting in the front right passenger seat. Both were transported to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition.

While at UMC Trauma the driver, an adult female, was pronounced dead due to injuries she suffered in the crash. The passenger is still in critical condition. The identity of the driver will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once the next of kin has been notified.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 42nd fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 47 fatalities.

