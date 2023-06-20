Nevada to install kiosks for those with legal questions

The kiosks can be accessed for free(The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada is launching a program to install kiosks for residents with legal questions.

The kiosks will be placed at 22 local libraries across the state and can be accessed for free. The state hopes the kiosks can help make information available to older residents, underserved communities, and anyone else who may have questions.

“The reality is not everyone can afford a lawyer, so these new legal kiosks help immensely by putting information, court forms, and other resources in the hands of those who need them. This effort is part of delivering access to justice for everyone,” said Nevada Supreme Court Justice Elissa Cadish, co-chair of the Access to Justice Commission.

The kiosks are designed to provide answers to civil legal issues, finding court information and forms, accessing legal aid providers, locate community resources, and attend virtual court hearings.

They will also provide curated information on topics like housing, divorce or custody, protection orders, guardianship, health care and financial powers of attorney, debt collection, Social Security, and veterans resources.

“As people become more comfortable using technology, and as we see the ever-present need for free legal self-help resources, these new legal kiosks in libraries throughout the state will help Nevadans deal with the most common and pressing legal needs,” said Nevada Supreme Court Justice Kristina Pickering.

The kiosks can be accessed in English as well as Spanish and area ADA accessible.

To find a kiosk in northern Nevada, click here.

