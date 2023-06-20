Native Hawaiian Convention in Las Vegas strengthens cultural connections

The Native Hawaiian Convention in Las Vegas seeks to strengthen cultural connections
The Native Hawaiian Convention in Las Vegas seeks to strengthen cultural connections(FOX5)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:58 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas, say “Aloha” to the Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention.

For two decades, the convention has been held in Hawaii, but this year, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement brought it to Las Vegas because of its large and growing Hawaiian population.

“We have recognized that our community is not just in Hawaii, that it’s spread out across the United States, and so we’re coming out to them, to bring Hawaii to them so they can be a part of our Ohana,” said Kuhio Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The convention includes four days of workshops, performances and a vendor marketplace connecting Las Vegas back to the islands.

“What’s important is Hawaii’s brand,” said Lewis. “We have a unique brand, and we see a lot of commercialization of that brand. People make things up for the purpose of making money. So we want to make sure Hawaii is authentically represented, and so the marketplace here is a representation of 170 small businesses back home.”

The vendors were selling authentic Hawaiian pieces — from jewelry to food items and unique fashions.

“I do native Hawaiian plant and animal illustrations, and I turn that into fabrics for all of my clothing,” said vendor David Shepard, owner of the David Shepard Hawaii brand. “We donate a percentage of proceeds to small local nonprofits in Hawaii. Take care of these places and all the special plans there.”

The convention was also meant to remind Hawaiians on the Ninth Island to keep spreading the Aloha spirit wherever you live, and keep Hawaiian traditions alive through the generations, even on the mainland.

“They’re so appreciative of being able to be connected to Hawaii again,” said Lewis. “They feel like it’s been broken. It’s emotional in some ways because this is family that’s been separated, and so we’re coming back together.”

Organizers only expected a few hundred people to show up, but they already have more than 1,300 registered for the convention.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
Las Vegas photographer captures stunning, heart-shaped Golden Knights celebration
File image
Clark County responds to morning retail store fire in southwest valley
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, celebrates after scoring during the first...
Parade isn’t the end of the celebration for Golden Knights’ captain Stone
Deadly shooting investigation.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly shooting
The Vegas Golden Knights had a parade and rally in Las Vegas on June 17, celebrating the team's...
Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights celebrated with parade, rally in Las Vegas

Latest News

Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Report names Nevada 3rd ‘most fun’ state in America
The driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas on June 14
Nevada State Police release report on deadly June 14 crash at I-15 and Russell Rd.
Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Las Vegas police arrest man for allegedly stabbing, killing girlfriend
Deadly shooting investigation.
Las Vegas police investigating deadly weekend shooting on W. Tropicana Ave.