Native Hawaiian Convention in Las Vegas strengthens cultural connections

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas, say “Aloha” to the Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention.

For two decades, the convention has been held in Hawaii, but this year, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement brought it to Las Vegas because of its large and growing Hawaiian population.

“We have recognized that our community is not just in Hawaii, that it’s spread out across the United States, and so we’re coming out to them, to bring Hawaii to them so they can be a part of our Ohana,” said Kuhio Lewis, CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The convention includes four days of workshops, performances and a vendor marketplace connecting Las Vegas back to the islands.

“What’s important is Hawaii’s brand,” said Lewis. “We have a unique brand, and we see a lot of commercialization of that brand. People make things up for the purpose of making money. So we want to make sure Hawaii is authentically represented, and so the marketplace here is a representation of 170 small businesses back home.”

The vendors were selling authentic Hawaiian pieces — from jewelry to food items and unique fashions.

“I do native Hawaiian plant and animal illustrations, and I turn that into fabrics for all of my clothing,” said vendor David Shepard, owner of the David Shepard Hawaii brand. “We donate a percentage of proceeds to small local nonprofits in Hawaii. Take care of these places and all the special plans there.”

The convention was also meant to remind Hawaiians on the Ninth Island to keep spreading the Aloha spirit wherever you live, and keep Hawaiian traditions alive through the generations, even on the mainland.

“They’re so appreciative of being able to be connected to Hawaii again,” said Lewis. “They feel like it’s been broken. It’s emotional in some ways because this is family that’s been separated, and so we’re coming back together.”

Organizers only expected a few hundred people to show up, but they already have more than 1,300 registered for the convention.

