Here’s where you can see Fourth of July fireworks shows in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Properties across the Las Vegas Valley will celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows both in the days leading up to the holiday and the day itself.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, two events will hold fireworks shows in the days ahead of Tuesday, July 4:

On Sunday, July 2, the LVCVA says the Las Vegas Ballpark will offer a fireworks show after the Aviators’ game against the Round Rock Express.

Additionally, on Monday, July 3, the Las Vegas Ballpark will again host fireworks after the Aviators face the Round Rock Express. The LVCVA says the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will also offer fireworks following the Night of Fire race.

On Tuesday, July 4, the following Las Vegas properties will offer fireworks shows. All of the below shows are expected to begin at 9 p.m.:

- Caesars Palace

- Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino

- The M Resort

- The Plaza Hotel & Casino

- Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa

