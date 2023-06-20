Police say pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-run crash Tuesday in Henderson

The Henderson Police are investigating a hit-and-run on a pedestrian early Tuesday morning near...
The Henderson Police are investigating a hit-and-run on a pedestrian early Tuesday morning near Wellness Place and Galleria Drive.(KVVU)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police are investigating a hit-and-run on a pedestrian early Tuesday morning near Wellness Place and Galleria Drive.

Officers said a pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk around 6 a.m. when they were struck by a white Dodge Challenger, which failed to stop and was seen driving away eastbound towards Galleria Drive.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The incident remains under investigation.

