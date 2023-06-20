Funeral fraudsters target families planning funerals

People who are at their most vulnerable are being taken advantage of by fraudsters.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Federal Trade Commission is warning of a new fraud scheme targeting grieving families who are planning funerals. It begins with a phone call or email from someone impersonating an employee of the funeral home. That person says unless you pay more, the funeral will be canceled.

“There’s something called grief brain where everything is a fog and it’s hard to concentrate on details,” said Karoline Davidson from the Arizona Funeral, Cemetery and Cremation Association. “These scammers are preying on a vulnerable population at the worst time in their lives.”

Davidson says her group has not received reports of this scam happening in Arizona but says it is important to watch out for red flags. “A funeral home is never going to come to a family after a contract has already been drawn up and after a payment has already been made and say, ‘Oh, well we forgot to add this. We forgot to add that,’” Davison said. “The only way that contract is going to change is if the family adds additional services or merchandise.”

To protect yourself, the FTC recommends slowing down the conversation. “Honest businesses will give you time to make a decision. Anyone who pressures you to pay or give them your personal information is a scammer,” the FTC said. It’s also important to contact the funeral home directly. “Never be afraid to hang up the phone. Say, ‘I’ll call my funeral director back,’ or ‘I can’t take your call right now’ or ‘I’ll return your call,’” Davidson said.

She also suggested talking to someone in person face to face if you’re concerned. Make an appointment, go to the funeral home, and then report it if you feel as though you have been scammed.

Another telltale sign of an imposter scam is a demand for payment through a wire transfer, cryptocurrency or gift card, according to the FTC. “I can’t think of anything worse than going through grief and then also being scammed out of thousands of dollars. Funerals are expensive enough,” Davidson said.

