Forecast Outlook - 06/20/23

Breezes Hang Around, Cooler Air Settles In
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:16 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A broad area of low pressure continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest this morning, keeping the westerly breezes in the forecast for Southern Nevada. This system is ushering in unseasonably cool temperatures for the Las Vegas Valley, and highs through Friday remain well below average.

Tuesday’s high temperature forecast is 91°. Wednesday is the first day of summer with a high of 94° expected. Another temperature drop into Friday is expected with a high of only 90 degrees.

Temperatures finally warm back up into the mid-upper 90s for the first weekend of summer.

