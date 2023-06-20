Food website adds Las Vegas shop to list of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the US’

The interior of a Pinkbox Doughnuts in Las Vegas
The interior of a Pinkbox Doughnuts in Las Vegas(Pinkbox Doughnuts)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas doughnut shop is getting some national recognition after a food website named the eatery to its list of the “Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.”

According to the website Tasting Table, the Las Vegas spot joins the ranks of doughnut shops in New York and the iconic doughnut eatery Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon.

With locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, Tasting Table listed Pinkbox Doughnuts to its list of the best doughnut spots in the country.

The eatery just recently celebrated the grand opening of its first-ever location in downtown Las Vegas.

Click HERE to view the full list.

