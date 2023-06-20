Clark County commissioners approve ‘Little Ethiopia’ cultural district
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:01 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Tuesday, the Clark County commissioners approved a resolution to create the first official cultural district in Las Vegas - Little Ethiopia.
It is the culmination of several businesses and local leaders in the area working towards recognition of the growing Ethiopian and Eritrean communities here.
The district is between West Twain Avenue to the north, West University Avenue to the south along South Decatur Boulevard near West Flamingo Road.
The approval was met with celebration and applause on Tuesday at the commissioners’ meeting. According to officials, more than 40,000 people of Ethiopian ancestry live in Las Vegas.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.