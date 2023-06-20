Cheap summer flights testing ‘aloha spirit’ as low-budget travelers flock to the islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People pay big money to fly across the ocean to see Hawaii’s blue water and spend even more once they’re here, but recent deals to paradise have some residents rolling up the welcome matt.

The Aloha State was front and center on Southwest’s homepage on Monday, “flights from Honolulu starting at $44.”

Those are interisland flights, but it’s also selling flights from L.A. to HNL for $159 one way.

A few days ago, ThePointsGuy.com found some round trips in September from Denver to Maui going for just $340.

FareDetective.com says last September, that flight was averaging nearly $800.

Kai Duponte helps run the Facebook group ETA Hawaii, “Enough Tourists Already,” and says people on cheap flights aren’t looking to spend a lot of money.

“I see them posting asking if they can sleep on the beach. They don’t want to spend money. They are just coming to do Hawaii on the cheap,” said Duponte.

Another ETA member says friends message her when they see cheap flights asking if they can stay with her.

While the Hawaii Tourism Authority isn’t turning away any visitors, low-budget travelers aren’t the kind it’s trying to attract.

For years, the agency has been wooing big spenders.

This past April, the average West Coast visitor spent $233 a day.

The state’s first quarter visitor satisfaction survey found just over 60 percent of visitors said they were “very likely” to return in the next five years.

That might not sound bad, but it’s the lowest rate since 2016.

“We’ve been coming here the last several years and we’ve noticed the change. It’s busier. More people,” said one visitor staying in Waikiki.

Regardless, the visitor numbers are way up since the pandemic; more than 800,000 were here in April.

For some, more people equals more tension as the summer travel surge continues.

